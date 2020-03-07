|
June Bryden
Ojai Valley - June Bryden passed away on Feb. 23 from Alzheimer's disease at 83 years old. June was a native Californian, and a long time resident of the Ojai Valley having moved here in 1960. Her first love was her children and grandchildren, literally living her life to make sure they were happy. June was front desk manager at the original Oaks at Ojai, and made the transition with them when the Oaks became the spa, working as their program director until she retired.
The many words of condolences that poured in all had the same theme: "Truly the kindest, nicest lady I have ever met, a soft beautiful nature, grace and intelligence, and above all, an absolute unconditional loving character for all". We, her family feel unbelievably blessed to have had her in our lives. A true gift from God.
June is survived by her husband, retired Ventura County Fire Captain Robert Bryden, her son Steve Singmaster and his wife Sharrie, her daughter Lori Singmaster, her brother Kelly Bowman and his wife Pat, her grandchildren Peter Larramendy, Devin and Lexi Singmaster, and great grandchildren Alahnna and Brooklyn, her stepsons Kevin and Aaron Bryden of Colorado and her dog Scuba.
Our family would like to acknowledge the employees at the Ojai Wellness Center, who showed her so much love and care during her stay there. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Services will be held at the Redemption Church in Meiners Oaks on Saturday, April 4th at 11:00 AM. The family would welcome anyone who would care to say a few words in celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, June would have appreciated any donations made to the Ojai Humane Society.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2020