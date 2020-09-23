1/1
June Kirsch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Kirsch

June Kirsch passed away peacefully 9/5/20, She was born Frances June Dunbar in Santa Paula on 6/20/1930, She's was 90 years old. She was the last of the Dunbar Clan.

Her mother and father, Frances and Dick passed away at very young age, Leaving her oldest sister to raise her, Edna along with sister Donna and brother Joe, who preceded her in death.

Now she will be with them and her husband Mike. June was survived by her daughter Leslie and son Robin and his wife Patti, her son Mike and two grandchildren, Jackson and Lilla.

She lived a full life with family and friends who were there to the end.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved