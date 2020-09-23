June Kirsch
June Kirsch passed away peacefully 9/5/20, She was born Frances June Dunbar in Santa Paula on 6/20/1930, She's was 90 years old. She was the last of the Dunbar Clan.
Her mother and father, Frances and Dick passed away at very young age, Leaving her oldest sister to raise her, Edna along with sister Donna and brother Joe, who preceded her in death.
Now she will be with them and her husband Mike. June was survived by her daughter Leslie and son Robin and his wife Patti, her son Mike and two grandchildren, Jackson and Lilla.
She lived a full life with family and friends who were there to the end.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity
in her name.