June Marie Pankratz


1928 - 2020
June Marie Pankratz Obituary
June Marie Pankratz

Ventura - June Marie Pankratz, 91, a 31 year resident of Newbury Park and 4 year resident of Ventura, passed away into the arms of her Savior on February 6, 2020. She was born June 17, 1928 to Dennis and Eva Bergstrom in Los Angeles. As a young girl, she loved camping with her family at the beach. She worked for Kirkhill Rubber Company in Los Angeles before retiring in 1985. She is preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Ann Douglas of Newbury Park and is survived by her nieces: Debra (Paul) Madsen of Moorpark, Gloria (Doug) Needham of Ventura; and nephew: James (Kathleen) Douglas, Jr of Carson City; in addition to great and grandnieces and nephews.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
