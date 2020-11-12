1/1
June Yeto

June Yeto

Oxnard - June Natsuko Yeto passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 in Oxnard, CA at the age of 88. An Oxnard native, she was the eldest daughter of Tomio and Utako Yeto. As a student at Saticoy Elementary School and Ventura High School, she always found time to pitch in at Yeto's Market, her parents' grocery store.

In 1942, President Roosevelt's issuance of Executive Order 9066 led to the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans in concentration camps. June and three generations of her family were detained at the Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona on the lands of the Akimel O'odham and Pee-Posh people in Arizona.

Following her family's release, she returned to California and pursued her studies at University of California, Los Angeles and California State University, Los Angeles. Throughout her career, she worked tirelessly to empower youth, beginning with her role in the Orange County Probation Department's Dependent Unit, providing care to the children of incarcerated people. She was a beloved sixth grade teacher at Jane Addams Middle School in Lawndale for 32 years, commuting from nearby Culver City. After her retirement, she returned to Oxnard to care for her ailing mother and provided one-on-one tutoring at Project Understanding.

An avid sports fanatic, she enjoyed tennis and bowling matches with friends and was a Lakers and Dodgers season ticket holder. A true bon vivant, she was a seasoned international traveler and an accomplished, adventurous home cook. She spoke three languages, including Spanish and French.

She was predeceased by her sister Alice Hiroko Yeto, and is survived by her brother Masanobu (Nobuko), sister Jean, and niece Yoshiko (Tim).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for immediate family.

To sign the family's online guestbook, click on June's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.






Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
