Justin Angel Estrada
Justin Angel Estrada passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 24.
Justin was born in Santa Paula, California on September 8, 1995 to the parents of JoeAnn Hernandez Heredia and Nestor 'Yune' Estrada.
He was unapologetically authentic with a unique sense of style and a heart of gold. His smile brightened any room and his laugh was truly infectious. He lived life to the fullest and cherished those he loved.
The most import things to him were God and quality time with family. Golf was his favorite hobby, Anime stemmed his creativity, and Playstation was the environment he used to express his competitiveness.
Justin will forever be cherished by his mother and step-father Humberto Heredia, father and step-mother Karina Castro, siblings Joshua Heredia, Nyla Heredia, Javier Mascote, Isaiah Estrada, and Aiden Estrada, his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
For those struggling with mental health please contact NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) at 800-950-NAMI or text NAMI to 741741.
To sign Justin's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Justin's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.
Due to COVID-19 regulations a limited capacity will be allowed inside Calvery Chapel located at 2001 Eastman Avenue in Oxnard for visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am on Friday, June 12th, 2020 with a funeral service to begin at 11:00am. Justin will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Cemetery at 1:30pm. Church and Graveside service will be available via livestream. To access the livestream link, please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Justin's name located below "Obituaries".
Justin Angel Estrada passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 24.
Justin was born in Santa Paula, California on September 8, 1995 to the parents of JoeAnn Hernandez Heredia and Nestor 'Yune' Estrada.
He was unapologetically authentic with a unique sense of style and a heart of gold. His smile brightened any room and his laugh was truly infectious. He lived life to the fullest and cherished those he loved.
The most import things to him were God and quality time with family. Golf was his favorite hobby, Anime stemmed his creativity, and Playstation was the environment he used to express his competitiveness.
Justin will forever be cherished by his mother and step-father Humberto Heredia, father and step-mother Karina Castro, siblings Joshua Heredia, Nyla Heredia, Javier Mascote, Isaiah Estrada, and Aiden Estrada, his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
For those struggling with mental health please contact NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) at 800-950-NAMI or text NAMI to 741741.
To sign Justin's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Justin's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.
Due to COVID-19 regulations a limited capacity will be allowed inside Calvery Chapel located at 2001 Eastman Avenue in Oxnard for visitation from 9:00am to 11:00am on Friday, June 12th, 2020 with a funeral service to begin at 11:00am. Justin will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Cemetery at 1:30pm. Church and Graveside service will be available via livestream. To access the livestream link, please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Justin's name located below "Obituaries".
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.