Kaethe Ingrid Rohman Brandenburg
{ "" }
Kaethe Ingrid Rohman Brandenburg

8/22/1942 - 8/3/2020

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Kaethe Ingrid Rohman Brandenburg.

She was born August 22, 1942 to Engelbert Stani and Elisabeth Ruth Krzemyk in Beuthen, Oberschlesien, Germany and later migrated to Linz, Austria. In search of greater opportunities, the family emigrated to the United States in 1955, having first lived in Detroit, MI, followed by Venice, CA.

In 1961, Kaethe married Joseph George Rohman in Los Angeles. Daughter, Ingrid Lynn, arrived in 1962. They resided in Inglewood, CA. Having visited Jungleland in 1967, they fell in love with the Conejo Valley and subsequently decided to purchase their home in Newbury Park, CA. Son, Erick Joseph, was born in 1969 and daughter, Andrea Elisabeth, completed their family in 1973.

Kaethe worked in the aerospace industry for 40 years, eventually retiring from Hi-Temp Insulation, Inc. in 2011. She was an amazing mother and Grandmother. Her interests included listening to her beloved Viennese music, writing beautiful stories, cooking, baking, gardening, as well as planning many adventures for the family and grandchildren, such as outings to amusement parks, museums, plays and musicals.

Having lost her husband in 2009, Kaethe was blessed to reconnect and find love with her childhood friend, Dieter, which led to her move back to Linz, Austria in 2011. She and Dieter lived a beautiful life, having traveled through most of Europe during their years together.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Annemarie; brothers, Karl, Rudolf and Peter, as well as her first love, Joseph George Rohman.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Dieter Brandenburg; sister-in-law, Alverna DeBolt; daughter, Ingrid Vild (Jeff); son, Erick Rohman (Tamara); daughter, Andrea Rohman (Jason), as well as grandchildren, Crystal, Russell (Lana), Jeffery, Marcel (Jenna), Josh, Daniel and Lauren and great-grandchildren, Liam, Leia, LaRae, Lila and Marley and many nephews and nieces that she adored.

A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Westlake Village, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
