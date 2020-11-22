Karen A Brunner
Karen A. (Arner) Brunner passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 20, 2020, after a fiercely fought battle with cancer. She was 73. Karen was a longtime resident of Cranford, NJ, Westlake Village, CA and most recently, Audubon, PA.
Karen worked in accounts receivable for K Line America and had a lifelong commitment to service, that includes, her time spent as a member of Delta Gamma Theta sorority at Muskingum College, where she met her husband Robert Sr, and would regularly attend college reunions and participate as an active alumnus. She later served as a Deacon at Westminster Presbyterian church in Westlake Village, CA and was a dedicated member and former chaplain of the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Chapter TS), helping provide opportunities for female students worldwide.
Throughout her life, Karen was an avid gardener, enjoyed shopping for bargains (especially shoes), working on daily crossword puzzles, and could often be found sipping on a cup of coffee in the evening, while watching Jeopardy. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Born in Tarentum, PA on December 7, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James D. and Dorothy (Huston) Arner. Surviving is her loving family including her husband, Robert L. Brunner Sr.; her daughters, Kimberly Smith (husband Robert Smith), Alison Bielinski (husband Stanley Bielinski Sr.), and son, Robert L Brunner Jr. (girlfriend Katie Collins). Karen was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren that include Connor Smith, Dylan Smith, Stanley Bielinski Jr., Isaac Bielinski, and Abigail Grace Victoria Bielinski.
The family will be honoring her loving memory during a private ceremony on Tuesday, November 24th.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's memory to Vicky's Fund. Please make checks payable to Many Mansions and designate Vicky's Fund. Many Mansions Main Office, 1259 E. Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.
More information can be found at https://www.manymansions.org/vickys-scholarship-fund/
Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com