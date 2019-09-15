|
|
Karen Renee Burnham
Oxnard - November 2, 1953 - September 4, 2019
Karen (fondly known to family and close friends as Renee) was a loyal, honest, giving, and compassionate woman of integrity. Karen was a member of the Overcomer Ministries Church in Oxnard. Her devotion to family and church was of the utmost importance to her. She gave of her time, finances and energy unselfishly to any family member in need. She passed peacefully from this life on the morning of September 4, 2019 after several decades of treating, managing, and battling a rare autoimmune disease. She was always surrounded and supported by her loving and dedicated family and close friends. Karen was born in Los Angeles, California to the union of Herbert Hoover and Peggy Jean Cannon Dixon and the family, shortly thereafter, moved to Oxnard, CA. Karen graduated from Ventura Community College in 1974, then, in 1976, she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Sociology/Social Work from California State University, Northridge. She continued to further her education by obtaining her Master's Degree in Public Administration in 1992 from California State University, Northridge. In 2001, she was invited to, attended, and completed the Harvard Kennedy School of Government for Senior Executives in State and Local Government.
Karen retired from the City of Oxnard as Interim City Manager in 2015 after 37 years of increasingly responsible positions with the City. Her participation in the community extends to her prior service on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army and the Bernard T. Carn Foundation. She was a Board Member for over 30 years with Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc. until she departed this life.
Karen is survived by her loving daughters Angela (Anthony) Teart and Alycia Burnham and her two grandchildren: Anthony Jamir and Ashley Renee Teart. Her beloved husband of 44 years, Allen Wayne Burnham, preceded her in death in 2016. She was actively involved in all aspects of her daughters', and then grandchildren's, track and sports activities. She spent countless hours traveling throughout the United States with them. Her two grandchildren, Anthony and Ashley (fondly known as E.T and Miss Penelope by Karen, respectively; she is their Miss Mamaw) continued to bring her great joy and pride and she was equally enthusiastic about their educational and athletic accomplishments.
Karen is also survived by her brothers Gary Dixon (Lance Carlson), Roderick Dixon (Gina Hudson), Reginald (Marcia) Dixon and Daryl Dixon; her brother-in-law James (Pam) Burnham, Jr.; sisters-in-law Joyce Wilson, Linda (Chuck) Gray and Debra (Butch) Gray; and her aunts and uncles Ponice Hamlet, Mary Ellen Maxwell, Waylon "Uncle Bill" Cannon, and Alfred Eugene Cannon; Allen's maternal Aunt Nita Dillon (Nathaniel); close friends Lorraine Waverly and Donna Gustafson; and numerous other nephews, nieces, and relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1777 Statham Boulevard, Oxnard. Pastor Ralph James will officiate. Interment will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura.
In Lieu of Flowers the family suggests gift donations be made to support the work of either: Clinicas del Camino Real, Inc. Please mail check to 1040 Flynn Road, Camarillo, CA 93011 in the memo section "In memory of Karen Renee Burnham" OR to Dr. Anjay Rastogi's UCLA CORE Kidney Program. You may make your gift online at www.giving.ucla.edu/kidney . To donate by check, make checks payable to The UCLA Foundation. It is critical that the check memo line includes the Fund #90921E. Please also enclose a note with the check stating that your "unrestricted donation is in memory of Karen Renee Burnham and it is for education and research under the direction of Anjay Rastogi, MD, Ph.D in the UCLA Division of Nephrology". Please mail check to UCLA Health Sciences, Attn: Heidi Saravia, 10889 Wilshire Boulevard, Ste. 1200 Los Angeles, CA 90024. To donate via credit card, please call Susan Stuart, (310) 206-6772 https://www.uclahealth.org/core-kidney/monetary-donations-and-philanthropy .
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019