Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
In the Chapel of the Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
Camarillo, CA
Camarillo - Karen Beatty passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 30th, 2019 just three days after her 60th birthday.

Born in Michigan, Karen moved to California with her family as a child. Growing up in the Santa Barbara region, she later graduated from Fresno State University where she met her husband of nearly 36 years with whom she established a family in Camarillo. Following her work in a hospital and pediatric office, Karen decided to pursue her teaching credential. As a dedicated teacher, she shared her passion with countless elementary school students for over two decades in Moorpark, most recently at the Flory Academy.

Karen enjoyed visiting her children at home and abroad, spending time at the beaches of Carpinteria and Cambria, playing games with family, attending her local book club, organizing get-togethers in her garden, finding new crafty projects to share with others, spoiling her dog Sadie, cat Cleo, and grand-kittens, and taking tons of photos all the while.

Karen is survived by her husband, Benjamin "Dan", her son Christopher and his husband Emmanuel in Switzerland, her daughter Jessica, her mother Beverly Pesta, her siblings Debbie Espinoza, Brian Pesta, Kimberly Marcil and their families. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Pesta.

A public memorial will be held in the chapel of the Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo on Friday June 14th at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 's "Go Red for Women" initiative in her memory https://www.goredforwomen.org.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 11 to June 12, 2019
