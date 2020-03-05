|
Karl Heinz Schober
May 1, 1925 February 12, 2020,
Karl Heinz Schober, 94, passed away during the evening of February 12, 2020 after a brief illness. "Heinz", was born to Gustav and Margueritte Schober in Kattowitz, Germany (now Poland). He lived with his grandparents and mother after his father died early in childhood. When the Russian Army invaded in 1939, the family was given 10 minutes to leave their home. They walked from Kattowitz to Berlin. At 15, he lost his only sibling, a brother, early in World War II. He was drafted into the German Army at the age of 16. After contracting scarlet fever, he was quarantined in Leon, France and ended the war as a French POW. He made his way to Switzerland, where he attended bartender school. In 1953, he applied for entry into the United States and was refused, as he had no sponsor. He went to Toronto, Canada and became a partner in a small restaurant business. Dreaming of palm trees and warm weather, he again applied for entry to the United States and was accepted in 1956. He quickly made his way to Southern California, settling in Van Nuys. Using his bartending skills, he found jobs at the Bel Air Hotel and Beverly Hills Hotel. Always spendthrift, he saved his money and purchased a 9-unit apartment building in Santa Monica in the late 1960's. After a few years, he bought a second apartment building and quit bartending. He lived, owned and managed these buildings for the next 20 years. Heinz travelled the world, was an avid skier, horseman and gardener, specializing in amaryllis and orchids. He truly had a green thumb. Plants loved and responded to his touch. He was well received by the Leisure Village community in Camarillo and made many friends and acquaintances. Plagued by health issues, the last 4 years were a struggle for Heinz. True to his tenacious spirit, he found ways to enjoy life. One of his favorite outings was a trip to Gelson's in Westlake Village for coffee and an alligator pastry. He relied on his longtime friends, Joseph and Monika Carroll to help maintain his independence and remain in his own home. A lifelong bachelor, Heinz leaves no family. The Neptune Society will spread his ashes at sea. There will be no memorial.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020