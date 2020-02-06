|
|
Karl Joseph Sauers
Mesa - Karl Joseph Sauers (58) entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 29, 2020, in Mesa, AZ.
Karl was born to Jean & Peter Sauers on June 25, 1961 in Encino, CA. He grew up in Camarillo, CA and attended Santa Clara High School in Oxnard, CA. He served in the United State Air Force after which he had long successful career in aerospace.
Karl loved adventure and enjoyed hiking, scuba diving and traveling with his wife. He made friends everywhere he lived and traveled because of his charismatic personality. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was kind, compassionate and loved by many.
He met and married his wife Martee Sauers in Tucson, AZ in 1994, together they lived many places finally settling in Mesa, AZ in 2018.
Karl was preceded in death by his Father Peter Q. Sauers. He is survived by his mother, Jean Sauers, his wife, Martee Sauers and his daughter Danielle Kievit (Andrew), his brothers, Peter (Deborah), John (Robyn), his sisters, Anna (Robert), Patricia (Will), and his mother & father in-law Rosemary and Edmundo Hirales.
Services will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel in Camarillo at 10am on Monday, 10 February and in Arizona on 15 February at the Archangel Roman Catholic Parish.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to .
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020