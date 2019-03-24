|
|
Karl Wesley Britt
Port Hueneme, CA
My Dad, Karl Wesley Britt, passed away from cancer at age 59 in the early morning of March 2, 2019 in Port Hueneme, California. He will be sorely missed.
He was born on August 22, 1959 and raised in Chatham, New Jersey by his mother, Teresa Britt, with his older brother, Eric Britt. He and Eric had plans to join the Navy together, but his brother was tragically killed in an automobile accident at the age of seventeen. Two years later, when Karl turned seventeen, he continued with their plans and joined the Navy, quickly rising the ranks as a Boatswain's mate second class, an M16 sharpshooter and a Navy aviation rescue swimmer.
He was a disciplined man who spent a great portion of his life serving his country in the Navy, Army Reserves and the California Army National Guard. He sailed around the world and crossed the equator during his Navy years, and he often shared stories about the many countries he had traveled to as a young sailor. As a Sergeant in the National Guard during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, he was stationed at the Los Angeles City Mayor's office with his fellow guardsmen. He loved adventure and enjoyed riding a Harley, sky diving, tattoos, listening to ZZ Top, riding roller coasters and sailing rough seas. Following his military career, he worked as a wharfinger for the Port of Hueneme for 20 years, and retired in 2015.
My Dad, a single father, raised me to be strong and hard-working and always told me I could do anything I put my mind to, and for that I am grateful. His great pride in my accomplishments was unabashed and still brings a smile to my face. He had a keen sense of humor and we had so many good laughs and great times together despite facing many hardships. He was an extremely intelligent, sensitive man and he had an impeccable memory, never forgetting a name or significant date.
He is survived by his only child, Gina Botwinick, her husband and his good friend, Kristopher Botwinick, his grandson, Kane Botwinick, and his mother, Teresa Britt. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Britt, whom he profoundly missed every day of his life.
If you would like to honor my Dad's memory, please make sure that you and your loved ones have routine colonoscopies. Donations in his name to the are also very welcome and appreciated.
Arrangements were provided by Coast Cities Cremations in Ventura, California, (805) 648-4100.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019