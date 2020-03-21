|
Kassandra Marion-Campos
Our beautiful daughter Kassandra Marion-Campos, got her wings on Wednesday March 11, 2020. A life taken to soon. She was only 26 years old.
Kassandra was born in Oxnard California. An Oxnard Graduate Class of 2012.
She moved to San Diego in 2015 to be near family where she desired to start a new life and pursue her interest in the health field as an EMT.
Kassandra had a genuine kindness about her. A loyal daughter and friend with so many aspirations. She was protective to those close to her.
From the time she was young...
Kassandra was an intelligent playful child..so curious, silly, and messy. She liked board games (operation) and painting. Math was her A subject.
Not enough words to describe our Kassandra. Growing up, She was drawn to music loved to dance, socializing was second nature. Nails on fleek weekly and embraced spending time with family. She had her share of hobbies, loved the Tahoe snow. She had a sense of style for fashion and makeup.
She wore special pendants, she wouldn't leave home without her "necklace", She mentioned, "it's the right piece of confidence".
Though she was not one you would see cooking in the kitchen...she got creative with her resturant take outs, but no matter what just had to order chicken salads & tortilla soups, side of mash potatoes or pinapple pizza to name a few but never missed a home cooked dinner..Cheering her up with mint n chip icecream.
Our Kassandra wanted love, security and she encouraged self love and gender diversity. She had an "over the top personality" an insatiable sense of humor. Her infectionous sassy smirk took your breath away.
Kassandra is survived by her mother Dana Rock, step-father Justin Rock and her sisters Valerie Marion & Genevieve Rock, Brothers Justin S. Rock & Travis Rock. Of Los Angeles & Ventura California
Grandmother Patricia G.
Grandfather Anthony C.
Grandmother Martha R.
Grandfather Charles M.
As well her beloved aunts and uncles and many friends in California and Texas.
A private memorial service will be held at Perez Family Funeral Home for immediate family.
A later service will be held in Ventura County to be announced at a later time due to current restrictions.
~Kassandra will always be remembered by her everlasting effect on anyone she met, She was the one you laughed with, dreamed with, loved with. She had a heart so rare and valuable a treasure only so special, will be missed.~
-Love Mom
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020