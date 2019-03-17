Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
101 East Wilbur Road
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
(805) 230-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Lynn Kelley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katharine Lynn Kelley

Thousand Oaks, CA

Our beloved Kat has passed

A devoted mom and loyal friend

Fun, dangerous, and carefree

Living fully, fiercely till the end.

The daughter of A. Joyce Kelley and Michael Skelley, Katharine was born on September 24, 1969 in Southern California. She grew up in Thousand Oaks and Burbank and graduated from Burbank High. A twenty-year employee of Anthem Blue Cross, Kat was a Systems Manager II for Support and Programming. Her hard work and drive earned her a reputation as a reliable and responsive manager; employees knew that Kat "had their back." Her travels with the company allowed her to see the world and make friends everywhere she landed.

A free spirit, lover of the ocean and all its creatures, Kat's favorite things included: her Siamese cat, Kaspar and all animals-even crows, board games and laughter, cheering on her son in every game or theater production he was in, watching ice-skating, sailing, traveling, SHENANIGANS, dining out with family and friends, manis and pedis with Annie, and styling her lovely long locks of blond hair. When you met Kat, you had a friend for life; she made it a point to include you in her circle, to take care of you, to support you.

Brave to the end, Kat fought her cancer diagnosis with both dignity and a sense of humor. Her passing on February 25, 2019 has left many of us heartbroken. Kat is survived by her devoted son Nicholas Howard; brother Sean Kelley; niece Anna Kelley; aunts Ruth Joyce (Raymond) and Barbie Grimm (Rich); best friend Alexis DeMangelaere; as well as many cousins and friends who are all mourning the loss of her incredible spirit and grand personality. WE LOVE YOU, KAT!

A celebration of life will be held on Memorial Day.

Beloved, Exceptional, Caring-Kat, So long!

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
Download Now