Katharine Lynn Kelley
Thousand Oaks, CA
Our beloved Kat has passed
A devoted mom and loyal friend
Fun, dangerous, and carefree
Living fully, fiercely till the end.
The daughter of A. Joyce Kelley and Michael Skelley, Katharine was born on September 24, 1969 in Southern California. She grew up in Thousand Oaks and Burbank and graduated from Burbank High. A twenty-year employee of Anthem Blue Cross, Kat was a Systems Manager II for Support and Programming. Her hard work and drive earned her a reputation as a reliable and responsive manager; employees knew that Kat "had their back." Her travels with the company allowed her to see the world and make friends everywhere she landed.
A free spirit, lover of the ocean and all its creatures, Kat's favorite things included: her Siamese cat, Kaspar and all animals-even crows, board games and laughter, cheering on her son in every game or theater production he was in, watching ice-skating, sailing, traveling, SHENANIGANS, dining out with family and friends, manis and pedis with Annie, and styling her lovely long locks of blond hair. When you met Kat, you had a friend for life; she made it a point to include you in her circle, to take care of you, to support you.
Brave to the end, Kat fought her cancer diagnosis with both dignity and a sense of humor. Her passing on February 25, 2019 has left many of us heartbroken. Kat is survived by her devoted son Nicholas Howard; brother Sean Kelley; niece Anna Kelley; aunts Ruth Joyce (Raymond) and Barbie Grimm (Rich); best friend Alexis DeMangelaere; as well as many cousins and friends who are all mourning the loss of her incredible spirit and grand personality. WE LOVE YOU, KAT!
A celebration of life will be held on Memorial Day.
Beloved, Exceptional, Caring-Kat, So long!
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019