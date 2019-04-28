|
Katharine Mary McLean
Ventura, CA
Kathy McLean, who was 90 years old, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday April 18, 2019. Kathy's engaging smile, sense of humor, clever poetry, and thoughtful prayers will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. She was born in Loma Linda, CA on April 1, 1929 to Katharine and Charles Wright. Kathy grew up in Fontana, CA and graduated from Chaffey Union High School in 1947. While in high school she volunteered for the USO during WWII and was a dancer in many of their shows. After graduation she was employed as a secretary at the Kaiser Steel plant in their main office from 1947 to 1952.
Kathy met and married the love of her life, Raymond McLean, in 1950 and raised two children before moving to Montclair, CA in 1959 where three more children were added to the clan. She enjoyed being a mom, encouraging and supporting all her children in their various activities, and most proudly leading all of them to a relationship with Jesus Christ as a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Kathy was active in many organizations and also worked part-time at Gemmel's Pharmacy in Montclair for several years. Kathy moved to Ventura, CA in 1978 when Ray was appointed Police Chief of Ventura. She was employed as a cashier for the Ventura Unified School District, working at Mound Elementary School for five years and Elmhurst Elementary School for 20 years, before retiring in 2003. She enjoyed the friends she made during her employment and loved interacting with the children. Kathy enjoyed tole painting and made nativity figurines for her children and friends. She was a member of Encounter (Bible Fellowship Church) where she was the wedding coordinator, which she considered an honor, and was also a member of the choir. She was involved in a number of Bible Study groups with many of her friends.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Raymond, daughters Debra Warner (Ben), Kerri Morton (Rick), Tara Emery (Nelson), and sons Kevin McLean (Kathy), and Daren McLean (Dana), as well as 13 grandchildren, Megan Salisbury, Ryan McLean, Kelly Beck, Kalyn Howell, Kelsey, Scott, and Grace Morton, Dylan, Daniel, and Danica McLean, and Caisey Lee, Colbey Shae, and Cody Ray Emery, as well as 6 great grandchildren, Auston Gessow, Hunter Howell, Caroline and Audrey Beck, Evelyn McLean, and Sailee Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encounter Church (Building Fund) 6950 Ralston St. Ventura, CA 93004.
A memorial service in honor and memory of Kathy will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home on May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM.
She's absent from the body
But present with the Lord
Beholding her redeemer
The Christ whom she adored
... Dugan
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019