It is with great sadness that the family of Katherine "Suzi" (Bohannan) Sotelo announces her passing on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a sudden illness. She was born on November 10, 1960, in Great Bend, Kansas to Clarence Elmer Bohannan and Donna Kay (Smith) Bohannan..
Suzi will forever and fondly be remembered by her brothers, Rick, John and Tim Bohannan and her sisters, Brenda Cortez, Pam Whitehill and Lois Bohannan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Donna Bohannan.
Suzi had a passion for crocheting. Her hands were always busy creating a new afghans, scarves or something warm and cozy. Over the years, her crocheting talents earned her numerous awards from the Ventura County Fair and other local events. She took her love of crocheting and passed it onto her students at the various knitting classes she taught throughout the community.
Suzi was a daughter, a sister, and aunt. But most of all, she was a truly genuine person, friend and confidant. We are forever going to miss her contagious laugh, her fiery personality and unending love. She loved wholeheartedly and never asked for much in return.
Suzi you are gone but never forgotten. You will be dearly missed by your family and friends. A butterfly will serve as a reminder for us all of how much we all love and miss you.
Viewing will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 11:00am until 4:00pm, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura, with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00pm.
Suzi's ashes will be interred at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in Ventura, at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020