Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Katheryn Jean Brown


1928 - 2019
Katheryn Jean Brown Obituary
Katheryn Jean Brown

Caldwell, ID - Katheryn Jean Brown passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Oxnard, CA at the age of 91. She was born, Katheryn Jean Van Winkle, in Caldwell, Idaho on July 27, 1928. Katheryn was the beloved wife to Edwin C. Brown for 57 years.

Katheryn moved to California with her family in 1933, and would spend the majority of her life in Ventura County. Known to family and friends as Kitty, she graduated from Cosmetology school and had a brief career as a cosmetologist. Her primary career was in Civil Service at the Port Hueneme Naval Base where she retired after 30 years of service. Katheryn also volunteered for several charitable organizations such as The Assistance League and was a member of the Oxnard Elks Lodge and the Channel Islands Yacht Club. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, camping, water skiing, traveling, playing bridge and spending time with her family and friends.

Katheryn is survived by son, Stephen Brown; daughter, Teri Eslinger and Teri's husband, Tom; three grandchildren, Tina (Ben), Steven (Tara), and Pam (Joey). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, McClain, Jackson, Morgan, Riley and Cooper along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin C. Brown; father, George Van Winkle; mother, Emma Kidder; step father, Andrew Kidder; sister, Trudy Penicks; and brothers, Charles and Ed Van Winkle.

Memorial Services for Katheryn will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012.

Condolences may be left at www.ConejoMountain.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019
