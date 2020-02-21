Resources
Kathie Ann Mitchell

Kathie Ann Mitchell Obituary
Kathie Ann Mitchell

Kathie Ann Mitchell gained her wings on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a sudden illness.

She will forever and lovingly be remembered by husband, Steve Cormany; Son, Shawn (Renata) Gubala; Daughter, Kym (Ken) Bloomfield; Daughter, Kristin (Daniel) Vasquez; Grandchildren, Ocean, Aiva, Dominic and brother, Keith Shepherd.

She was proceeded in death by parents Charles and Kathy Shepherd.

Celebration of her life will be on May 1 where her ashes will be released into the ocean.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -