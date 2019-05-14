|
Kathleen Anne (Murphy) Santiago
Simi Valley - Kathleen Anne (Murphy) Santiago, of Simi Valley, passed away peacefully, on April 16, 2019, at the age of 69, with loved ones by her side.
In Glasgow, Scotland, Margaret and Michael Murphy had four beautiful children: three boys, Mike, Gerald, and Vincent, and one daughter, Kathleen Anne. The Murphy Family immigrated to Canada when Kathy was 12-years-old, but then, ultimately, moved to the United States.
Kathy met the love of her life, Virginio Valentino "Val" Santiago, while attending Huntington Park High School. They married on July 15, 1967. The Santiago Family joyfully expanded with four children, Denise, Tonya, Heather, and Andrew.
While balancing her family and work, Kathy took on another role. She was the team mom and manager for a bunch of softball misfits throughout their childhood from ages six to 18, and even throughout their adulthood. These girls always knew they had a mom in Kathy to help support and guide them.
Kathy continued to help children and students when she started working for the Simi Valley Unified School District (SVUSD). She dedicated 25 years of service to the SVUSD and always led by example. Throughout those years, Kathy demonstrated that hard work, determination, and dedication pays off through a series of promotions. Ultimately, she was promoted to be the Director of Food Services. At the time of her retirement in 2014, it could honestly be said, that in life and in work, Kathy truly, left no child behind.
After she retired, Kathy cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, as well as, their spouses, extended family, and friends. As many of us well know, Kathy would host epic celebrations, whether it be for holidays, birthdays, or just because. Her favorite celebration was the Fourth of July. One of Kathy's proudest and honored moments was when she earned her U.S. Citizenship on January 18, 2002.
Kathy will be missed very much, but never forgotten. She now walks hand in hand with her husband, Val, knowing that she left a proud legacy with each of us, which we will continue in her honor.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 14, 2019