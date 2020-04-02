Services
Kathleen Claire (Diener) Bosak

Kathleen Claire (Diener) Bosak Obituary
Kathleen Claire (Diener) Bosak, age 74, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Kathleen was born September 13, 1945 in Vallejo, California, the daughter of Paul and Lucille Diener. She attended and graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard, California. Kathleen met Robert Bosak in 1966, and on April 15, 1967 they were united in marriage in Lowe Burrell, Pennsylvania. They were blessed with two sons, Mike and Steve. Kathleen and Robert enjoyed 52 years of marriage before her passing.

Kathleen worked in bookkeeping for a short time and then as a crosswalk guard for several years in California. Kathleen mostly enjoyed being a homemaker and caring for her family.

Kathleen was a longtime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She enjoyed bird watching, puzzles and word scrabble. Kathleen's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Bosak of Knoxville; two sons, Mike (Angela) Bosak of Knoxville, and Steve Bosak of Knoxville; one grandson, Nathan Bosak; three brothers, Mike Diener, Robert Diener, and Bill Diener; four sisters, Mary Coats, Betsy Bury, Louise Gratiot, and Theresa Cote.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her father, Paul Diener; mother, Lucille Diener-Dugan; and stepfather, Art Dougan.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Kathleen's name to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
