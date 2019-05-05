Services
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 889-0902
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paschal Baylon Church
155 E Janss Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA
Glasgow - Mrs. Kathleen Kay (O'Kane) O'Hagan, of Glasgow, Scotland, born on October 23, 1932 in Glasgow, Scotland, to the late Isabella (Cameron) O'Kane and the late Joseph O'Kane, passed away at age 86 on April 30, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California. She was a Sales Associate at Robinsons/Robinsons-May until retiring in 1997. Kathleen was the loving wife of the late John A. O'Hagan. She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Tony) O'Hagan and wife Debbie, Gerald (Gerry) O'Hagan and wife Laura; daughters, Patricia (Trish) Perez and husband Rudy, and Maureen (Mo) O'Hagan and husband Eric Gentry; and grandchildren, Jacqueline O'Hagan, Robert O'Hagan, Christopher Perez, Monica Perez, Alexandra O'Hagan, and Bryan O'Hagan. Donations in Kathleen's name to The Arc of Ventura County are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family members may attend the funeral service on Thursday, May 9 from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 155 E Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks. The funeral home will be Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019
