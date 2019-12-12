|
Kathleen Olsen
Ventura - Kathleen Olsen, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Kathy was born July 13, 1944 to Kaj and Olga Simonsgaard in Belgrade, Minnesota and moved to El Rio, California in 1951.
Kathy graduated from Oxnard High School in 1962. In October of 1963 she married the boy down the street, Jay Olsen, and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. Kathy was a homemaker and mother of two, enjoyed bowling in several leagues for several years, and spent many weekends listening to her husband play country music around Ventura County. She had an adventurous nature, water skiiing and dirt bike riding with her husband and children. She went to work in the 80's for Shell Oil, Poole Ventura, Inc., and Day and Night Printing.
Kathy was known for her big, open heart, friendly smile, and loving demeanor. Her hobbies included needle point, crocheting, and sewing, gifting many friends and family with her completed projects. In recent years she also enjoyed weekly trips to the Chumash Casino with family and spending Saturday nights at Ventura Raceway watching her family members race.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents Kaj and Olga Simonsgaard, and brothers Marvin Simonsgaard, Eric Simonsgaard, and Bradley Simonsgaard. She is survived by her loving husband Jay Olsen; brother Jeffery Simonsgaard; daughter Cynthia Garvin; son Scott Olsen; son-in-law Gary Garvin; grandchildren Jessicca McMullen, Christina Garvin, Samuel Garvin, Spencer Olsen and Sheila Olsen; and great-granddaughter Paula Olsen.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Perez Family Funeral Home, 1347 Del Norte Road, Camarillo. A viewing will be held at 11:00 am, with a memorial service held at 12:00 pm and internment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019