|
|
Kathryn Avendano Orizabal
Ventura, CA
Our mother, Kathryn "Kathy" Avendano Orizabal passed away to His Kingdom on February 27, 2019 due to a long illness, with her family by her bedside. She was born on May 1, 1951 to Daniel Avendano and Mary Marquez Avenda?o in Santa Paula.
She was an accomplished singer where she started in high school, and subsequently was professionally trained, and sang beautifully.
A graduate from Rio Mesa High School in 1969, and also attended Ventura College.
Her hobbies were sewing, cooking and baking. Some of her favorite dishes to cook were Chili Dogs, Green Enchiladas, and our favorites were "Bunny Cakes."
She was baptized in Jesus name at United Pentecostal Church of Oxnard by Pastor Kenneth Fields in 1975.
She met Carlos Rene Orizabal while working together at Ventura Casting in Newbury Park, California, in 1978. They then married in 1979, celebrating 39 years of marriage. Soon after, we were born, Christal in 1979 and Nahum in 1989.
She was a hard worker and she went back to school to develop her computer skills and later used those skills as a receptionist and administrative assistant.
She was a devoted Christian and evangelized the Word of God to her husband, where he later gave his life to the Lord at the Apostolic Church in Oxnard on Cooper Road, where her grandparents founded the church.
Our parents' vocation was in ministry of evangelization at their church of Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ where they spoke about the Word of God by giving Bible Studies. They also were in a singing group, Los Redimidos.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Avenda?o and Mary Marquez Oliva; sister, Lydia Avenda?o; brother, Benjamin Avenda?o. She is survived by her husband, Carlos R. Orizabal; daughter, Christal; son, Nahum; stepson, Juan Carlos (Guadalupe); stepdaughter, Khrisandra Torres (Guillermo); stepson, Mario Rene (Marisol); stepfather, John Oliva; sister, Josephine Hernandez (Mike); brother, Daniel Avendano (Diane); sister, Eleanor Zendejas; brother, Ruben Avendano (Susan); sister, Virginia Groeneveld (Kent); brother, Daniel Avenda?o (Jenny); sister, Elizabeth Dominquez (Dave); sister, Consuelo; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 West Channel Islands Boulevard, Oxnard from 3-6 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Oxnard Revival Center, 2640 Alvarado Street, Oxnard, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow. Family is requesting cold and crockpot dishes (no access to stove or oven).
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019