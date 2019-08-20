Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Kathryn "Katie" Brooks


1927 - 2019
Kathryn "Katie" Brooks Obituary
Kathryn "Katie" Brooks

Simi Valley - Katie Brooks 91 of Simi Valley went to Heaven peacefully at home with family by her side on Aug 13, 2019. Born in Winfield, Kansas on Oct 4,1927. She moved to California with her husband Wally and their 7 kids in 1967.

She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She provided a loving home and gave those she knew lots of love and kindness. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Katie was a devout Christian. She attended The Church of Living Christ for many years before joining Rejoice Ministries church which was started by her close friend Fran Richards. Katie was a very hard worker, immaculate housekeeper, wonderful cook, marvelous baker, and full of sweetness. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile and big heart.

Katie is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mary Josephine Foskett; husband Wally; sons James, Don and Dave; daughter Becky and all seven of Katie's brothers and sisters. She is survived by sons Steve and Greg; daughter Susan Brooks. 19 Grandchildren and many joyful great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held Thursday Aug 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home 2636 Sycamore Drive Simi Valley CA 93065 (805)526-6677.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 20, 2019
