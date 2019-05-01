|
Kathryn Leonard
Oxnard - Kathryn Leonard, 106 0f Oxnard, CA., died Sunday April 21, 2019 at her home. Born February 18, 1913 in Hudson, Massachusetts. She grew up in nearby Marlborough. The daughter of Italian immigrant parents, she was the second of four children to Dominick La Greca and Mary (Frullo) La Greca.
In 1940 she married Paul Leonard at St. Ann's Church in Marlborough and were married for 63 years until Paul passed away in 2003. The wife of a Marine during WWII, she worked as a Defense Worker for Raytheon for many years. The family moved to California during the 1960's and settled in Oxnard where Kathryn was a volunteer for the Tri-Counties Blood Bank. She loved to cook, bake cookies and cakes and she loved Ice cream and wine. She was a loving wife and mother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, her parents Dominick and Mary, her brothers John and Bart La Greca and her sister Nancy Maxwell. She is survived by her son Michael Leonard.
Thank you to Susan Dalton and everyone at visiting Angels and to the volunteers at Livingston Memorial Nurses.
A Rosary will take place Thursday May 2 at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, from 6-8 pm. The funeral mass will take place at Satna Clara Catholic Church, 323 South E. St., Oxnard, on Friday May 3 at 10a with the burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard.
Kathryn has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home,
Published in Ventura County Star on May 1, 2019
