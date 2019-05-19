|
Kathy Ann Amador
Oxnard - Kathy Ann Amador, age 45, our precious Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt passed into Gods loving hands on Saturday, May 11th surrounded by her loving family in Oxnard after a lengthy illness. She was born on December 9, 1973 In Oxnard to Robert A. Amador and Mary G. Amador.
She was a 1992 graduate of Oxnard High School. She was employed by Amiad USA Water Systems. Kathy's beautiful smile and laughter will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Kathy enjoyed the simple pleasures, spending time with family and friends especially her daughters and nieces and nephews. She loved babies, family birthdays and Holidays.
Kathy is survived by her parents and daughters, Desiree Amador and Mariah Portillo, sisters, Lori (Joe) Camacho and Debbie Amador, nieces, Stephanie (Kevin) Baldonado and Christina Copper, nephews, Joseph Camacho Jr, Robert Camacho and CJ Copper and many cousins and friends.
Join us as we celebrate Kathy's life on Friday May 24, 2019 with a visitation from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. along with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South "A" Street in Oxnard. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00a.m. on Saturday May 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church 2511 South "C" Street in Oxnard. Reception to follow.
The Amador Family would like to extend our Gratitude to all who donated to the "go fund me" account on behalf of Kathy may you be blessed beyond measure.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 22, 2019