Kathy Blakeslee
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Kathy Blakeslee on the 4th day of February, 2020.
She was born in Waco, Tx, on August 15, 1953. Kathy was the daughter of Lt. Col. William Blakeslee and Joan C. Lasher. She had one sister, Lori E. Scatena
She leaves behind her sister Lori E. Scatena, Nephew: William Swearingen, Nieces: Ericka Swearingen & Lesley Albrecht
Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020