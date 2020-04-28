Resources
Kathy Blakeslee

Kathy Blakeslee Obituary
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Kathy Blakeslee on the 4th day of February, 2020.

She was born in Waco, Tx, on August 15, 1953. Kathy was the daughter of Lt. Col. William Blakeslee and Joan C. Lasher. She had one sister, Lori E. Scatena

She leaves behind her sister Lori E. Scatena, Nephew: William Swearingen, Nieces: Ericka Swearingen & Lesley Albrecht

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
