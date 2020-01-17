|
Kathy Caine
Oxnard - Born in July of 1941 in Hollywood, California. Passed away in January of 2020 in Oxnard, California. After 29 years Kathy retired from Lockheed Martin as an Accounts Payable Supervisor. She was admired and respected by those she knew during her career.
Kathy is survived by John, her adoring husband of 56 years, her daughters, Kelly Grunhold and Tracy Lewis, her four grandchildren, her great granddaughter, her brother and sister-in-law, and nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
We are richer for having had Kathy in our lives, albeit too briefly.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020