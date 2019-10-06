|
|
Kathy L. Clark
Oak View - Kathy L. Clark of Oak View, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 61 following a 19-month battle with brain cancer.
Kathy was born and raised in Oak View, graduated from Ventura High School in 1976 and from The Master's College (formally Los Angeles Baptist College) with a degree in accounting in 1980. One of the earliest desires of Kathy's heart was to be a mom. Her children, Sean and Ali, were her greatest blessings and joy. Through the years Kathy worked in various capacities and lived in California (Bakersfield, Canyon Country, and Oak View), Washington, Ohio and Maui. Kathy loved the beach. Her years in Hawaii were very special to her. She collected beach glass, shells, and colored sand from beaches all over the world.
Kathy accepted the call to receive Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at a young age. She was not only a follower of Jesus, but led others to Him, and helped many grow in their faith and walk in Christ.
Kathy's desire to serve the Lord led her to take many mission trips over the years. This included multiple trips to an orphanage in Romania with Children to Love International, trips to Africa, Nepal, and most recently, several countries with Thrive Ministries, which holds retreats to encourage foreign missionary women from the United States. Kathy always said, "Get your passport and see where God sends you!"
Kathy is survived by her children, Sean Clark and Alison Clark; grandchildren, Hallie and Hunter Clark (Sean); her parents, David and Shirley Hartman, sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Dan Thompson, and Kris and Jeff Brown. Kathy made friends wherever she went and thought of them as family.
A memorial service will be held to honor Kathy's life on October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at LifeWay Baptist Church, 673 W. Santa Paula Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. The service will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page.
Memorial donations may be made to Thrive Ministry, 9150 W. Jewell Ave #102, Lakewood, CO 80232 or online at thriveministry.org
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019