Kathy was born in Santa Monica on October 13, 1956. Passed on April 28, 2019. She was 63 years old.
Her father was John E. Love(deceased). Her Mother was Joan M. Engleson (deceased).
She is survived by her brothers Tim Love Simi Valley and John love Santa Cruz and her sister Diana Wenners of Sun City Arizona. Husband Art Jarvis.
Kathy went to Sinaloa elementary. Royal High School, Moorpark College and Brooks School of Interior design.
At a tender age of twenty-one, Kathy started her career as a designer with Glabman Furniture in Woodland Hills. Kathy stayed with Glabman for over thirty years. During her career she moved into a management position and among other duties opened the new store in Westlake Village. Kathy retired from Glabman in 2008 and then became an independent interior designer.
On August 2013, Kathy was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma Multiforme{GBM} brain tumor. While given a very short time, with the help of the Oncology department at UCLA, Kathy was able to spend six more years of precious time. She was able to continue designing and enjoying the time with her husband Art and her MULTITUDE of friends.
Kathy was unique. She kept every friend close. And was rewarded with much love friendship and was never without companions.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019