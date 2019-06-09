|
|
Kay Ellen Davis
Ventura - In a family-filled room in the home she grew up in, Kay Ellen Davis (Kwiatkowski) passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, June 4, 2019 on what was her sixty-second birthday.
Kay was born in Ventura on June 4, 1957 to her father Louis Carl Kwiatkowski and her late mother Billy Mae Kwiatkowski. Born in a home of Dodger blue, Kay couldn't help becoming an avid fan. She loved the Dodgers almost as much as she loved cheering them on with her father. At 5 years old, "Grammy" (Ina Mae Ross) took Kay to Friends Church where she learned to sing and play the piano, her faith blossomed, and she became an integral part of the church and school. She was involved in Soma during her teen through college years as well as the church choir, theater, boutiques, and potlucks. After graduating from Ventura High School in 1975, Kay continued her education and love for music by completing her Associates Degree at Ventura College.
While at Ventura College, in music theory class, she met the love of her life, Jarold Davis, a student of guitar. He proposed to her during intermission of a college production of The Pirates of Penzance in which she performed. She said yes, and the two were married on August 13, 1983. During their 35 years of marriage, they had two beautiful children, Erynne and Trystan.
In 1982, Kay went to work as a Staff Bookkeeping Accountant at Hoffman, Vance & Worthington, where she toiled for 37 years. She enjoyed her job and its challenges and grew lifelong relationships with co-workers and clients.
Kay's artistic abilities came out in the form of music, sparkly things, and especially purple. She always looked nice no matter where she went - her outfits were always perfectly coordinated from her earrings to her shoes. She was drawn to Community Presbyterian Church where she shared her love of the Lord through the choir, hand bell choir, and productions of Handel's Messiah. Around the same time, she embarked on her journey of more than 20 years with the ChannelAire Chorus. She took on many duties from pitch pipe leader, section leader to costume jewelry aficionado and support rhythms.
Along the path of life Kay has been blessed with priceless beautiful friendships and relationships with family and friends.
She is survived by father Louis Kwiatkowski; husband Jarold Davis; her daughter Erynne Davis and fiance Christopher Allen, her son Trystan Davis and wife Katya Davis; her brother Robert Kwiatkowski and wife Jennifer Kwiatkowski.
A viewing for Kay will be held at the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME, 757 East Main Street, Ventura, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment ceremony will take place at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church 1555 Poli Street, Ventura on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00pm with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Kay Davis to The . Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE and Community Presbyterian Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 9 to June 12, 2019