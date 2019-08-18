|
Kaye Lynn Barber-Beck, 75, of Santa Paula passed away after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Fillmore, Calif.
Kaye was born the youngest of seven children to Cyril and Grace Beck on August 19, 1943 in Payson, Utah. Her family moved to Lakewood, California in 1957 where she finished her schooling.
She married Stanley F. Barber in April 1967. After living for several years in Lakewood and starting a family, Stan's job was moved to Ventura County so they decided to move to Santa Paula, CA in 1978. They were divorced after 22 years of marriage.
Kaye worked as a school librarian for Santa Paula Elementary Schools for 21 ½ years. She truly enjoyed working in the libraries and reading to the children. Kaye always tried to instill the joy of reading to the kids and took them on many fun adventures through stories. Mom had a strong work ethic and fought heard to keep the libraries open and available to insure the children continued to have access to books. She will always be remembered as "Missus B" to many former Santa Paula students. Toward the end of her time at the school district, she began a second job as a Medical Biller at Santa Paula Hospital. She worked there for 11 years before leaving to work for Ventura County Medical Center in October 2000. She remained there until her retirement in 2010. After retirement, she enjoyed visits from friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Prior to her illness, her hobbies included doing puzzles, playing card games, reading (especially books of poetry) and traveling with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Cyril and Grace Beck, sister LaRue Bauer, brother-in-law Gene Bauer, brother Jim Beck, sister-in-law Jean Beck, brother Leon Beck (Joanne), brother Eugene Beck (Verla), brother-in-law Carl Thompson (Evelyn), brother Larry Beck (Anna Claire) and son-in-law Steven Malette (Wendye).
Kaye is survived by her children; Wendye Smith-Malette of Santa Paula; Tracy Ward of Santa Paula and Richard Barber of Kingston, Washington, grandchildren; Alyssa Smith, Joshua Smith, Jennifer Smith and Kiana Ward; sister, Evelyn Thompson of Lakewood, California and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Kaye will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
The family will be holding a gathering celebrating Kaye's life on Saturday August 24 from 2 to 4 pm at 1025 Harvey Dr., Santa Paula, Ca.
Our family wishes to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Fillmore County Club, Nexus Home Health, Silverado Hospice and Carewise Hospice for the care and comfort they provided to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blanchard Community Library in Santa Paula, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019