Keith Barker



Keith Barker, beloved husband, father, brother, stepfather, teacher, mentor and friend passed away on August 27, 2020.



Keith was born in Albuquerque NM on February 15, 1943. His father's busy career as an engineer moved the family to Boston, Cambridge, Alexandria VA, and then eventually to Pacific Palisades, CA when his father was recruited to work for Hughes Aircraft. It was here in Pacific Palisades when, at the age of 15, Keith met Kay Jennings of Santa Monica, who would eventually become his wife.



Both Keith and Kay graduated from UCLA and were married in 1967. Keith's love for the ocean inspired him to join the Coast Guard as an officer. When his unit was sent to Vietnam, he served with great distinction.



Upon returning from Vietnam, Kay's enthusiasm for her own teaching profession inspired Keith to get his teaching credential and become a math teacher.



Keith spent his entire career teaching at Royal High School in Simi Valley. He first taught A.P. Calculus and a couple of years later was asked to also teach A.P. Physics, two subjects he thoroughly loved. He was a mentor teacher, head of the Math Department, an A.P. test grader, recipient of the AMGEN award for distinguished teaching, and the first Simi Valley resident to be inducted into the Ventura County Educators Hall Of Fame.



After Kay's untimely passing in 2005, Keith met and married Nitzi Fikel in 2007. Together with Nitzi, Keith enjoyed countless cruises throughout the world and opened his arms wide to a whole new family of step children and step grandchildren.



Keith is survived by his daughter Christy Barker, older brother Chris Barker, wife Nitzi Barker and her family.



Zoom memorial service information will be announced by the family on Facebook.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store