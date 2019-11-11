|
|
Keith Christopher "KC" Suggett
Simi Valley - Keith Christopher "KC" Suggett 56, of Simi Valley, California passed away suddenly on Monday, November 4th, 2019. He was born in Newbury Park, California on July 14, 1963 and attended schools in Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks. He resided in Simi Valley for 26 years and had recently moved to Thousand Oaks.
KC was married to Shannon Porter and was a loving father to Cassidy (24), Alicia (18), and Kennedy (3). He worked in construction for Richmond American Homes as a as a Senior Superintendent for 15 years.
KC was a Ventura County native his whole life. He knew the best food spots and bars in Simi Valley, and you could frequently find him at TGI Fridays, Cronies, and the Junkyard.
KC was a passionate person about everything he cared about. He loved watching any sports game with a cold beer in his hand and always rooted for the LA teams. He loved to listen to music ranging from classic 70s and 80s rock to more recent grunge and alternative bands. He loved to practice famous solos from his favorite band, Van Halen. One of his favorite pastimes was watching movies with his whole family. He loved playing video games and talking about Star Wars. He was so passionate about the things he loved that he made the people around him love his interests too.
He was a very loyal friend and companion. He cherished all of his friends from his early times in construction, from his time coaching on Simi Valley softball teams, from his own career as a co-ed softball player, and from cheering for Alicia at her sports events. He loved his wife Shannon very much and would do everything he could to support his three daughters. KC was a genuine and loving person and will truly be missed.
A celebration of KC's life will be held on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Rose Family Funeral Home, Simi Valley, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019