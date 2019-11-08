|
Kelly (Catherine) Elizabeth Brazeal Jordan
Thousand Oaks - Kelly (Catherine) Elizabeth Brazeal Jordan (nee Greene) passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Kelly was born in Los Angeles on August 2, 1960. She graduated from Thousand Oaks High School in 1978 and Cal State University Northridge in 1983 and additionally obtained a master's of public health from the same university in 1994. A member of the AOp sorority and a parishioner of St Paschal Baylon church, Kelly was known for her work in healthcare education and through volunteer organizations focused on cancer support and breast cancer awareness groups in her community.
Kelly was a devoted mother to Zachary and Jackson Brazeal, and a loving wife to Bob Jordan, all residents of Thousand Oaks. She also leaves behind her brother Jim Koch of Clovis, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Koch and sister, Kacy Koch Vitale.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 19 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Simi Valley.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer Support Community (www.cancersupportvvsb.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019