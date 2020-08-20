Kenneth Arthur Stephenson



Kenneth Arthur Stephenson has passed beyond, after a long battle with Cancer, to be with his father Kenneth Stephenson and Mother Cheryl Stephenson; whom proceed him in death. He is survived by his Son: Kenneth August Stephenson, and daughters Beate Stephenson, and Monika Alexandria Stephenson and grandbabies. Kenneth was a truest brave individual. Army Veteran from 1980-1984. Long time resident of Santa Paula, CA. Lived the last few years with friends after his wife passed, in Northern California. He had such a short time on this earth. He made every minute count. He will forever be missed. Go in Peace, God Speed! my friend. There is no set funeral.









