Kenneth Arthur Stephenson
Kenneth Arthur Stephenson has passed beyond, after a long battle with Cancer, to be with his father Kenneth Stephenson and Mother Cheryl Stephenson; whom proceed him in death. He is survived by his Son: Kenneth August Stephenson, and daughters Beate Stephenson, and Monika Alexandria Stephenson and grandbabies. Kenneth was a truest brave individual. Army Veteran from 1980-1984. Long time resident of Santa Paula, CA. Lived the last few years with friends after his wife passed, in Northern California. He had such a short time on this earth. He made every minute count. He will forever be missed. Go in Peace, God Speed! my friend. There is no set funeral.




Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
