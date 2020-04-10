|
Kenneth D. Dymoke
Kenneth D. Dymoke, 87, passed away on April 5th, 2020 at the home he shared with his beloved wife Daryl, of 45 years. They moved to Peoria, Arizona in January 2015 after spending 40 years living in Ventura, California.
Ken was born in Midvale, Idaho on March 8,1933. He graduated Midvale High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1956 as an Electronic Technician 1st Class. He attended the University of Idaho.
In 1965 he moved to Goleta, California and began working for Raytheon. He retired from Raytheon after 33 years in March 1998.
Ken spent many years volunteering at Bible Fellowship Church by working in the office and building sets for their annual Christmas productions. He was an avid reader and loved Native American pottery and music.
He is survived by his wife Daryl and 7 children. Barbara Hilson, Judy Housden, Deborah Hartney, David Dymoke, Donna Smith, Kenneth Hawley and Jeffrey Hawley. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Veterans Memorial and burial will be done later in the year. He was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. Please join Ken's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020