Kenneth Edgar Greenspun
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Edgar Greenspun

Camarillo - Kenneth Edgar Greenspun was born on February 10, 1928 in New Jersey amidst a large family. He was educated and employed as a weapons systems engineer retiring from Northrop Grumman. Ken raised five children: Mark, Valerie, Tim, Pete and Jeff. On June 23, 2020, Ken went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

All of life is contained in the dash between a man's birth and his death, but his days are appointed by the Lord, once to die, and then the judgment (Hebrews 9:27). Thankfully, Ken can stand before the ultimate Judge of man's soul and stand firm in his salvation, not by any works of his own, but by the precious atoning blood of Jesus (Titus 3:5).

Ken is survived by his wife of ten years, Terri; his sons, Tim and Jeff; and his granddaughter, Ashley. Also surviving is Ken's sister, Carol, and her husband Jim Matthews.

No services are scheduled at this time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved