Kenneth Edgar GreenspunCamarillo - Kenneth Edgar Greenspun was born on February 10, 1928 in New Jersey amidst a large family. He was educated and employed as a weapons systems engineer retiring from Northrop Grumman. Ken raised five children: Mark, Valerie, Tim, Pete and Jeff. On June 23, 2020, Ken went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.All of life is contained in the dash between a man's birth and his death, but his days are appointed by the Lord, once to die, and then the judgment (Hebrews 9:27). Thankfully, Ken can stand before the ultimate Judge of man's soul and stand firm in his salvation, not by any works of his own, but by the precious atoning blood of Jesus (Titus 3:5).Ken is survived by his wife of ten years, Terri; his sons, Tim and Jeff; and his granddaughter, Ashley. Also surviving is Ken's sister, Carol, and her husband Jim Matthews.No services are scheduled at this time.