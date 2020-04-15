|
|
Kenneth Frank Vodraska
February 5, 1946 - April 8, 2020
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather Kenneth Frank Vodraska lived 74 years - bringing joy, gifts, compassion and friendships to the young as well as the old.
Ken was born on February 5, 1946, in Tucson, Arizona to Charles Frank Vodraska and Slakva (Baca) Vodraska. Ken grew up in Southern California in places like North Hollywood and later Simi Valley. He graduated from Simi High in 1963 and attended Bakersfield Community College. He then joined the U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton and served six years in the reserves. In 1967 he met the love of his life, Cindy Livingston at Moorpark College. They went on to CSUN and Ken graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1971. In that same year he and Cindy were married and he went to work at Raypak in Westlake Village as an engineer. Their son Yari was born in 1972 and they purchased their first and last home in Newbury Park. Ken worked at several engineering firms including the Civil Engineering Lab in Port Hueneme and Westport in Ventura. While at Westport in the 1990's the cold war with Russia ended. The project Ken was working on - an underwater spy crane was never finished and he was laid off. His biggest accomplishment in life was getting the Newbury Park High School stadium built in the late 1980's. He oversaw it for free the entire building process for over a year along with a committee of booster fundraisers. Ken declined in health for the last 20 years mainly due to multiple sclerosis which he had for over 50 years. In these last years he enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Hawaii and Panama and going to Las Vegas as well as following the stock market. In the end his heart just gave out and he passed peacefully in his sleep.
Ken is survived by his wife Cindy of almost 49 years, son Kenneth Yari Vodraska (wife Teena) and grandsons Tanner and Talan. He also has a nephew Robbie Vodraska (Margie), cousin Frank Klell (Nancy) and their children. He is preceded in death by his father Charles and mother Slavka, brother Charles (wife Sally), mother-in-law Betty Livingston Grisham and father -in-law Donald Livingston. Ken attended Monte Vista Presbyterian Church in Newbury Park and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your church or favorite charity.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020