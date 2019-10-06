|
|
Kenneth H. Newton
Thousand Oaks - Beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend passed peacefully surrounded by family Friday, September 20,2019.
Ken, "Kenny" was born August 24, 1947 in San Francisco to Herbert E. Newton and Rosella Nebeker. The family eventually settled in Salt Lake City where Ken was the eldest son of 9 children.
A popular student and star baseball player at Jordan High School, he gave up his baseball aspirations to go to work and help support the family. He worked full-time, joined the National Guard (serving for 6 years) and graduated from the University of Utah.
He married Phyllis Simonich and they had 2 beautiful daughters. With his strong work ethic, Ken began a successful career in sales traveling throughout the country for various companies.
The family moved to San Diego, then to Thousand Oaks where Ken, wanting to change direction opened Infinity One, a bar/disco on Thousand Oaks Blvd in the late 70's.
Later, he began a career in insurance, met his 2cnd wife Terri Votsmier, together they started their own successful insurance company assisting many businesses in Ventura County.
They moved to Florida, then to Georgia where Terri passed away in 2010.
In 2011 Ken moved back to Ventura Co. to be close to his daughters and grandchildren.
He met his wife Sharann Chotenovsky, also widowed, and a beautiful romance blossomed knowing that God had brought them together.
Ken loved the Lord, his family ( so proud of them all!) , friends, CCTO (enjoyed serving donuts & coffee), all sports especially football, music and concerts, dancing, good food and wine and being "Daddy" to his beloved dogs.
With his beautiful white hair and contagious smile, often likened to Kenny Rogers ( just don't ask him to sing), Ken was a sweet, gentle, compassionate, sensitive, loving man. He was my BFF, BLF, handsome Miracle Man ( surviving a massive heart attack in 2018). He lives on in all our hearts forever.
Preceded in death by his mother Rosella, father Herbert, sister Michele Gamangasso, half sister Lisa Marie, brother Craig Jay Newton.
Survived by his wife Sharann, ex-wife Phyllis, daughters Teresa Sharpe Hughes, Mary Newton Flittner (fiancé Rob), grandsons David Hughes, Noah Hughes, granddaughters Amanda Mohr (Blake), Gracie Flittner, Jessie Flittner. Brothers, Dennis Newton (Lorraine), Byron Newton ( Irene), Patrick Newton. Sisters, Christina Nickel (Roland), Amanda Newton, Rene Clark (Marvin) Brothers-in-law James Johnson, Michael Votsmier, sisters-in-law Rebecca Manning, Judy Mobil, many nieces and nephews, friends and loyal dogs Morgan & Brock.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Los Robles Hospital and Assisted Hospice for their loving care.
A memorial will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 10am at CCTO, 301 W. Avenida de las Flores, Thousand Oaks.
To honor Ken, say "I Love You" daily, give big warm hugs, rescue a pet, give thanks and praise for God's amazing grace and promise for everlasting life.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3, 2019