Kenneth (Kenny) Larson
Ventura - Kenneth (Kenny) Larson passed away on June 4, 2019, with his wife and children by his bedside. He was born September 24, 1928 in Nassau, Minnesota and moved with his parents to Rockford, Illinois in 1938. He served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1952. He married Nylia Bontjes on March 28, 1953. He is survived by his wife, Nylia, and three children; Michael (Belma) of Eugene, Oregon; Connie (Angel) Nunez of Oxnard; Richard (Lauri) of Bakersfield; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had one pre-deceased brother, Delmar.
Kenneth worked at Abex Corp. in Oxnard for 34 years as a Quality Control Technician/Engineer and retired from the company in 1993. He enjoyed walking the bike path in Bubbling Springs Park. His woodworking projects kept him busy when he retired and he made whirl-i-gigs, mailboxes and Christmas reindeer for family and friends. He also enjoyed building models of airplanes and tanks. Another favorite pastime was putting jigsaw puzzles together.
We would like to acknowledge Ken's caregivers and thank them for their support, love, and tender care during his stages of dementia.
A special thanks to caregivers Amilinda, Connie, Mario, Yolanda, and Jason providing loyal support and loving comfort to Ken.
A celebration of his life will be held at the family home on June 22, 2019 at 1:00pm.
