Kenneth "Kenn" Marcel Ritza
Ventura - Kenn M. Ritza, 86, Peacefully passed away from terminal bone cancer at home with his children at his side.
Kenn was born April 21,1933, in Detroit, Michigan (Wayne County) to Ambrose E. Ritza and Regina R. (Wozniak) Ritza.
His Education was started with Grade School- 55 Peter and Paul School 1947, University of Detroit Jesuit High School 1951, After graduating he went on to the University of Detroit, College of Engineering, but he decided to interrupt college at the onset of the Korean War and Volunteered for the U.S. Army served from 1952-54 as Staff Sergeant. After getting an Honorable Discharge from the Army, He went to work for The Ford Motor Company, as an Automotive Draftsman.
Then at the onset of the Vietnam War, His patriotism again got ahold of him and he Joined the Navy and was trained to be a surveyor with the "SEABEES". He enjoyed Navy life enough to stay in for 18 years. He retired from the Navy with the Rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. Also, during his naval career, he continued with his learning career Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, A.A. and A.A.S. 1975, Undergraduate- University of La Verne, B.S. 1979 Graduate- University of Southern California, M.P.A 1980. Also, other courses in Engineering technologies, management, and planning through non-traditional programs.
He had been a Dedicated and committed Church Member at Sacred Heart Church of Ventura, since 1966.
Kenn was a Fraternal member to Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree, Sacred Heart Council #1006 and 4th Degree, San Buenaventura Assembly #0082.
He was active in other memberships such as: Seabee Veterans of America, Channel Islands Toastmasters, CEC/ Seabee Historical Foundation, National Model Railroad Association, , Society of American Military Engineers, Billiard Congress of America, American Poolplayers Association.
Kenn's interests were playing Chinese Mahjong at the Ventura Avenue Adult Center. His biggest Interest in his retirement days was FOUNDING (1997), administering, and competing in the MOBILE CUES! This is a group of senior pool players which play weekly, 8-Ball matches in Ojai, Oak View, Santa Paula, Oxnard, Camarillo and Ventura. He would be directing twice-a-month tournaments for seniors at STIIX BILLARDS of Ventura. If that wasn't enough to get table time in, he did Volunteering Billiard Lessons for the residents of the Ventura Towne House, the Cypress Place, and the Bonaventura.
Kenn was preceded in death by his parents Ambrose and Regina Ritza, his late wife Barbara Ritza, his eldest son Curt Ritza, stepson Deron Gray. He is survived by his children, Janet Ritza, Craig Ritza and wife Mary, Jaqueline Scott, Jeffery Ritza and wife Shelly. Stepdaughter Follette Buzzelle, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Kenn and Barbara requested a private burial and have found their final resting place at Ivy Lawn Cemetery, Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 16, 2019