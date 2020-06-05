Kenneth "Ken" McKee Sr.
Kenneth "Ken" McKee, Sr.

Kenneth "Ken" McKee, Sr., 85 years old, died at home March 30, 2020 with his wife at his side.

Born in Oklahoma, he loved the farm and his dog. Parents Herb and Edna (Harp) McKee moved the family to Hanford, CA where he graduated from High School. He enrolled in Pasadena College, and before graduation he entered the Army and served in the Army Security Agency.

After military service, he enrolled University of California Santa Barbara and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. During his school years he also worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad in both Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. He earned his Master's Degree in Social Welfare at UCLA and began practice as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, which he pursued during most of his working years. He also enjoyed other business interests, and for nearly ten years practiced as a Certified Financial Planner. Ken retired from the Ventura County (CA) Behavioral Health Department in 1999. He was known as a fierce advocate for the underserved mentally ill and emotionally disabled.

He married Colleen Tobin and they welcomed two children, Kenneth Jr. and Dawn Michele. Ken always treasured his children. In 1970 he married his second wife, Elaine King. He is preceded in death by sister Betty and brother Bobby, and is survived by Elaine, Kenneth Jr., Dawn Michele, brothers John McKee and William McKee, grandson Ken Fields, granddaughter Roxy McKee, and many nieces and nephews.

Following retirement, Ken and Elaine traveled full time in the lower 48 states and Alaska and searched for a new home in the mountains. After over 30 years in California, they chose a wooded spot near Williams AZ reminiscent of Ken's love of the Sierra Nevada.

Ken rode his bicycle to help with weight control. From approximately 2001 - 2004, including the USA trip, he logged over 10,000 miles and lost 60 lbs. He continued to ride his bike on the roads around Williams. On his 75th birthday, he climbed Bill Williams Mountain. Another passion was golf, which he pursued throughout his life, and he loved competitions with anyone who would play chess, bridge, poker, or hearts.

Services are planned for Saturday, August 8th at Elephant Rocks Golf Course, 2900 Country Club Dr, Williams, AZ 86046. Please RSVP to Elaine (23kmckee@gmail.com) if planning to attend.

Ken's remains are cremated and will be scattered by family in three places that he loved: the Pacific Ocean, the Sierra Nevada, and Cataract Creek, Williams.

Memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Crazy Horse Memorial of South Dakota (to also honor his mother); or Foundation for Inner Peace; or Unity Church of Flagstaff AZ. Memories and condolences can be shared with family or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com




Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
(928) 774-2211
