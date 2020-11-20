Kenneth V. Higgins



Kenneth V. Higgins, known to many as Kenny, stepped into heaven as a brand new man on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1943 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He grew up in Bakersfield, CA and lived most of his adult life in Oxnard, CA. Ken was a man of God, family and country. He was a faithful supporter of the Pentecostal Church of God all his life, a devoted family man and a proud Vietnam veteran. His father bought a Fosters Freeze in San Carlos, CA that he and his brother ran for 3 years, and then he worked as a Senior budget analyst for the comptroller and retired from Point Mugu after 28 years of service to take his most important job, Papa to Natalie. He loved Disneyland, See's candy, Diet Coke, crossword puzzles and online shopping. Ken was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was a beloved, son, brother, father, uncle, friend and most important to him, Papa. He is proceeded in death by parents, Hootie and Queenie Higgins. He is survived by wife of 51 years, Judi, daughters, Tamra and Elisa, son in law Juan, granddaughters, Natalie, Angelina and Victoria, brother, Larry and his wife, Judy and niece, Stephanie. He was our hero, our best friend and strength. We will never forget, and you are forever in our hearts. Rest in peace knowing we will take care of each other like you always took care of us.









