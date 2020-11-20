1/1
Kenneth V. Higgins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth V. Higgins

Kenneth V. Higgins, known to many as Kenny, stepped into heaven as a brand new man on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1943 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He grew up in Bakersfield, CA and lived most of his adult life in Oxnard, CA. Ken was a man of God, family and country. He was a faithful supporter of the Pentecostal Church of God all his life, a devoted family man and a proud Vietnam veteran. His father bought a Fosters Freeze in San Carlos, CA that he and his brother ran for 3 years, and then he worked as a Senior budget analyst for the comptroller and retired from Point Mugu after 28 years of service to take his most important job, Papa to Natalie. He loved Disneyland, See's candy, Diet Coke, crossword puzzles and online shopping. Ken was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was a beloved, son, brother, father, uncle, friend and most important to him, Papa. He is proceeded in death by parents, Hootie and Queenie Higgins. He is survived by wife of 51 years, Judi, daughters, Tamra and Elisa, son in law Juan, granddaughters, Natalie, Angelina and Victoria, brother, Larry and his wife, Judy and niece, Stephanie. He was our hero, our best friend and strength. We will never forget, and you are forever in our hearts. Rest in peace knowing we will take care of each other like you always took care of us.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved