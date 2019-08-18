|
Kenneth W. Homb
Ventura - Ken Homb, 83, passed away July 16, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital after a 22 year battle with prostate cancer.
Ken was born in South Wayne, Wisconsin, and later moved to Monroe, Wisconsin, where he graduated from high school in 1953. He joined the Marine Corps in 1954 and served at the Naval Weapons Center at China Lake, California. He returned to China Lake to work for Civil Service after his military service was over. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1957 where he met his wife, Sandy. He returned to China Lake in 1958 and in 1960, he and Sandy were married.
He took a brief hiatus from China Lake and returned to Madison where he graduated in 1966 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. In 1970, Ken moved to Canoga Park and worked at Litton Guidance and Control Systems Division in Woodland Hills as an Inertial Guidance Systems Engineer until his retirement in 1999.
In 1988, he moved to Ventura where he enjoyed the beach, the weather and his grandchildren. He was a long time supporter of the New West Symphony, Camerata Pacifica and the Rubicon Theatre.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sandy; son Karl; granddaughters, Katelynn and Klaire; three brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019