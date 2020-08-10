Kenneth Wynne Wilhite (Ken)Camarillo - Kenneth Wilhite of Camarillo passed away on August 6, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born on October 18, 1934 in Donna, Texas. Ken graduated from Donna High School in 1953. He graduated from Texas A&I University, (Now Texas A&M-Kingsville) with a Bachelor's and a Master's degree. He also earned a Master's degree from Cal State Long Beach.Kenneth was involved with education for 39 ½ years. He taught at CalAllen High School in Texas and Camarillo High School in Camarillo. He was a counselor at Channel Islands High School in Oxnard, CA. He loved working with teenagers and never tired of spending his time with them. He always felt they kept him young. He also coached football and track in both Texas and California.Kenneth retired from the Oxnard Union High School District and spent his retirement years traveling throughout the world, playing golf and volunteer work. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and was involved as a volunteer for many years. He was also a member of the Camarillo Noontime Optimist Club and did extensive volunteer work for the Camarillo Health Care District. He was selected as a Don by the Pleasant Valley Historical Society and was awarded the "Hidden Treasure Award" by the Noontime Rotary Club.Kenneth is survived by Karen Davis (Steve), Wayne Wilhite (Kathy), Cheryl Wilhite(daughter-in-law), John Fazio(son-in-law),Polly Keyes(sister), Nadine Wilhite(spouse), 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents Sanford W Wilhite and Polly Ann Wilhite, brothers, Sanford(Buddy), George, Harold, Frederick, son Blaine and daughter Diana Fazio.Due to Covid 19, there will be a private service for immediate family only. A memorial celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be given to the Endowment Fund at Camarillo Methodist Church.