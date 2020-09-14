Kevin Barker



Longtime Ojai resident Kevin Barker died Sept. 1, 2020. Barker was born in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 19, 1954 to parents Charles and Diana Barker, both of whom preceded him in death.



In 1960 his folks moved to Ojai, where they raised Kevin and his younger brother, Brian, a retired high school teacher who lives in Allyn, Washington with his wife Julie. They have four children (a daughter and three sons) as well as two grandkids. Kevin graduated from Villanova Preparatory School in 1972, where he earned his nickname, "Cheetah," while starring in football, baseball and basketball, before attending Ventura College, Blue Mountain College in Oregon and finally California State Hayward. Kevin worked most of his life as a salesman - first for Discover Card (covering a territory that included Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties) and later for Gallo Wine - for a while alongside former Villanova teammate and close friend Kevin Fay (who also preceded him in death) -- servicing stores primarily in this area. He married Elizabeth (Lisa) Wessels on June 17, 1978. They lived in the Bay Area for a short while but moved to Ojai in 1985 and eventually purchased a home on Ayers where they raised their three children: Erin Miller (40, living in Visalia and working as clinical nurse educator in critical care ICU/CVICU), Sean (35, a CAD specialist living in Fillmore) and Casey (30, a nurse at CVICU). Kevin was extremely involved in his children's athletic endeavors, always volunteering to coach their teams from youth leagues through high school. His daughter, Erin, was a particularly accomplished athlete, starring in track as a youngster before focusing on basketball. Like her brothers, she graduated from Nordhoff High School (in 1998, and later Loyola Marymount University and then Fresno State University with a degree in nursing), where she remains the all-time leading scorer (boys and girls) in school history with 1,847 points. After Erin graduated, Kevin remained on staff at Nordhoff as a volunteer assistant with the girls' basketball team, and after this past season was named the recipient of the Rayven McCloskey Award, recognizing the most inspirational member of the program, as voted on by the girls on the team. Kevin also had the opportunity to coach his sons, Sean and Casey, working at NHS as an assistant football coach and as an assistant boys' basketball coach. In his younger days, Kevin participated regularly in Ojai Recreation Department basketball and softball leagues and tournaments. In recent years, in addition to coaching basketball, he had dedicated himself to his grandchildren, Reagan Miller (13) and Ryder Miller (10), who refer to him as "grandpa bink-a-boo." Kevin and Lisa, who works as a financial planner for a firm in Carpinteria, spent many weekends making the drive to and from Visalia, where the children reside with their mother, Erin, and since COVID - when Lisa started working remotely - have spent weeks at a time there. When he wasn't working, volunteering to coach or being Dad or Grandpa, Kevin could probably be found taking in a ballgame with his many friends -- including his closest companion, Mike Probyn - usually regaling them with his encyclopedic knowledge of sports as well as an occasional Hank Williams verse. True to his Irish roots, Kevin's favorite teams included Notre Dame University, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Celtics.



A celebration of Kevin's life is planned for next year, around his birthday in Feb. according to his daughter, at Soule Park. His ashes will be brought back to Notre Dame during the football season.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store