Kevin Michael Eady
Ventura - On Tuesday, May 14, Kevin Michael Eady (60) went to his Forever Home in Heaven. He was truly a wonderful, loving and amazing husband and dad! While cancer took his life, it can never take the wonderful memories he helped make with his family and so many others!
He is missed by many including his wife, Andee; children, Joshua, Jessica and Kaitlyn; mom, Beverly; siblings, Laura and Joey; and numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, and extended family and friends.
Kevin was well respected in his career. He earned that respect by being loyal, honest and having a wonderful work ethic!
He had a love for travel that began in High School and continued with his family as they shared many road trips. His two favorite places were Yosemite and Hawaii.
Kevin had a joke and/or a smile for almost anyone. He took time to be kind to others, whether in person or on the phone with someone he never met.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 21 at 1:00 at The Bridge Church in Newbury Park.
2 Timothy 4:7-8
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
