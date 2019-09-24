Resources
Kim Steven Holliday Obituary
Escondido - It is with great sadness that the family of Kim Steven Holliday of Escondido announce that he passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 66. He was riding his Harley with his best friend of more than 50 years. He spent the first couple years of his retirement traveling and visiting family. Kim was born September 7, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas to Gerald and Hazel Holliday. He is survived by his brothers Terry, Rex, and Gene, son, Kiel Holliday, daughter, Kiera Sumer, and partner of 22 years, Melanie Chapman, as well as grandkids Ethan, Morgan, Conner, Shannon, Nathan, and Savannah, who knew him as Yeh Yeh, Papa, or Majesty.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 24, 2019
